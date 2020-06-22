COVID-19: Bangladesh designates Sheikh Russel hospital for health workers' treatment

The hospital authority has received an order from the Directorate General of Health Services in this regard, said Prof Farook Ahmed. “We’ll work according to the DGHS directive,” he said.

Currently, very few coronavirus patients are being admitted to the hospital, he said.

The DGHS noted that Bangladesh, like any other country in the world, has been suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Doctors, nurses and other health workers are fighting the disease on the frontline. Many of them have already contracted the disease while some of them have died."

The health directorate stressed that the entire healthcare sector will be hamstrung if doctors and nurses, exposed to the contagion, are not diagnosed immediately and given proper treatment.

“Under the present circumstances, Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute has been designated to prioritise the treatment of doctors, nurses and other health workers suffering from COVID-19.”

At least 40 doctors have died from the coronavirus until now, according to Bangladesh Medical Association.