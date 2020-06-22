Bangladesh will recruit another 2,000 doctors if needed: health minister

“The process of recruiting medical technologists is underway. The government's decisions will be shaped by what happens in the future,” he said on Monday.

The minister was speaking to the media at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Monday before seeing off a delegation of Chinese health experts at the end of their two-week observation of Bangladesh’s COVID-19 situation.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque sees off a Chinese team of health experts, assisting the country in combating the coronavirus epidemic, at the Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.

Bangladesh has already appointed 2,000 doctors and 5,054 nurses to tackle the crisis in the healthcare sector amid the pandemic. The recruitment of another 3,000 medical technologists has also been approved.

The 10-strong team from China arrived on Jun 8 to assist Bangladesh in combating the pandemic.

The experts expressed deep concern over the lack of public awareness about COVID-19 and the status of medical treatment of the disease in the country.

“The team from China told us that there are areas where we need to improve. We will work harder on improving in those areas,” said Malik.

The minister pointed out that the increased demand for test kits around the world has made it difficult to acquire them but that is unlikely to affect Bangladesh.

“The government is well prepared to address any crisis swiftly. We have enough test kits in stock so there’s no reason to worry.”

Hualong Yan, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, on Monday said that five Chinese companies were working on developing vaccines for the coronavirus.

Minister Zahid echoed the Chinese official and said that Bangladesh will be near the top of the list of recipients once the vaccine is produced.

The team will forward four reports to Bangladesh within a week, outlining their recommendations on dealing with the virus effectively.

The Chinese government successfully reduced the infection rate by imposing stringent lockdown measures across the country. Meanwhile, the tally of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh surpassed China’s on Jun 13.

The country reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the caseload to 115,786.

The death toll climbed to 1,502 after 38 fatalities from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.