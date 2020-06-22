Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday

The high-risk zones in Faridpur, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi and Kushtia will go under lockdown on Jun 23, the public administration ministry said.

The announcement came after the government enforced a lockdown in 27 red zones in 10 more districts, including Chattogram, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Narayanganj, Habiganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Jashore and Madaripur, on Sunday midnight.

The government has so far put a total of 38 red zones in 15 districts under a general holiday.

Bangladesh reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the tally of infections to 115,786.

The death toll climbed to 1,502 after 38 fatalities from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.