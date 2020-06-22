Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2020 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2020 09:31 PM BdST
The government has announced a so-called general holiday in 11 more red zones across five districts, flagged on the basis of mortality and infection rates of the coronavirus, to contain the spread of the disease.
The high-risk zones in Faridpur, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi and Kushtia will go under lockdown on Jun 23, the public administration ministry said.
The announcement came after the government enforced a lockdown in 27 red zones in 10 more districts, including Chattogram, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Narayanganj, Habiganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Jashore and Madaripur, on Sunday midnight.
The government has so far put a total of 38 red zones in 15 districts under a general holiday.
Bangladesh reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the tally of infections to 115,786.
The death toll climbed to 1,502 after 38 fatalities from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.
