Bangladesh records 3,480 new virus cases; body count tops 1,500
Published: 22 Jun 2020 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2020 02:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, raising the tally of infections to 115,786.
The death toll climbed to 1,502 after 38 fatalities from the disease were registered in the 24 hours to 8am Monday, according to the health directorate.
Another 1,678 patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same time, bringing the total to 46,755 so far, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing. The rate of recovery from COVID-19 currently stands at 40.38 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.30 percent.
A total of 15,555 samples were tested at 62 authorised labs across the country, 22.37 percent of which yielded positive results, according to government data.
Globally, more than 8.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 467,390 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
