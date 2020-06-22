Bangladesh Bank official Fariduddin dies from COVID-19

Fariduddin, 34, was the first central bank official to die from the disease. A joint director of Bangladesh Bank, Fariduddin breathed his last at Holy Family Hospital on Monday, said Prof Mohammed Morshed, director of the hospital, now dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

“We’re yet to receive his death certificate. As he died in Holy Family Hospital, it is confirmed that he died from the novel coronavirus,” Serajul Islam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, told bdnews24.com.

Fariduddin, a native of Kushtia, worked as a joint director at the Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in Mirpur. He joined the central bank as an assistant director in 2010. He is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.

Fariduddin started to have coronavirus symptoms on Jun 12. Initially, he was receiving treatment at home but later was shifted to the ICU in Holy Family Hospital on Jun 14 when his condition deteriorated.