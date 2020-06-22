Adherence to health protocols in parliament may reduce contagion risks: experts
Sajidul Haque, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jun 2020 12:34 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2020 12:34 AM BdST
Amid growing scare after two MPs recently tested positive, experts say strict adherence to health protocols in parliament can reduce the risks of infections among MPs.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Mokabbir Khan of Gono Forum attended parliament sessions before they contracted the novel coronavirus. Testing has since been suggested for the parliament session attendees.
All of the 20 MPs tested negative for the COVID-19 after their samples were tested at the Parliament Medical Centre on Sunday. Another 45 have provided their samples for tests the same day.
The government has written to 170 MPs who are scheduled to attend parliament sessions, asking them to undergo COVID-19 test.
A total of 14 MPs have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far, according to media reports. In addition, 100 parliament secretariat staffers have contracted the virus.
“As far as we know the parliament session is going on following health hygiene where the MPs are keeping physical distance. The risk of contagion can be low if health hygiene is followed,” said Prof Nazrul Islam, a virologist and a member of the national technical advisory committee on COVID-19.
The issue of COVID-19 check for the MPs was discussed before the parliament went into the budget session. However, the matter did not proceed further.
Commerce Minister Tipu was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 17 when he attended a meeting before the supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 was passed.
Mokabbir, a Gono Forum MP, tested positive for coronavirus on May 16. He was admitted to Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital with symptoms a day before.
He took part in the meeting on the opening day of the current session held on Jun 10.
The government has taken initiatives in line with health hygiene to continue current sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Seat plans have been changed at the assembly hall keeping at least a metre of distance between two seats.
Participants at the parliament session have to wear masks. Attendants must undergo temperature screenings before entering the parliament.
“We have to see whether they are following all health guidance before their entrance or after their departure,” Dr Mushtuq Husain, the former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.
“The virus may not transmit rapidly if the MPs follow health advice like wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distances,” Prof Nazrul Islam said when asked if the air-conditioned parliament hall can heighten the risks of contagion.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 39 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 3,531
- Journalist Abed Khan, family contract COVID-19
- China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
- Kuwait to freeze MP Shahid's bank accounts on charges of money laundering, human trafficking
- Johnson & Johnson will stop selling skin-whitening creams
- Singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya infected with COVID-19
- Three killed after man goes on stabbing spree in Reading park, police say
- Biman resumes flights to London after three months
- As virus spreads, fears run deep. Can Rohingya camps ride out epidemic?