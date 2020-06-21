Suhrawardy hospital director Uttam Kumar Barua, wife test positive for COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2020 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 08:57 PM BdST
Dr Uttam Kumar Barua, director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, and his wife Nibedita Barua have tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The couple were admitted to the hospital’s corona unit on Jun 14, its Deputy Director Dr Mamun Morshed said in a statement on Sunday.
Dr Uttam Kumar Barua. Photo via Twitter
“Dr Barua contracted the coronavirus infection while preparing the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. He went into home quarantine immediately but was later admitted to the hospital on Jun 14 after his symptoms worsened.”
Despite his illness, Dr Barua is actively overseeing the healthcare services at the hospital, according to the statement.
As many as 1,096 doctors have been infected with the coronavirus, 44 of whom have died, according to a tally by Bangladesh Medical Association.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Journalist Abed Khan, family contract COVID-19
- Bangladesh reports 39 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 3,531
- Johnson & Johnson will stop selling skin-whitening creams
- WHO warns of ‘dangerous phase’ of pandemic as outbreaks widen
- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19
- China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
- Kuwait to freeze MP Shahid's bank accounts on charges of money laundering, human trafficking
- AL leader Hanif flies to Canada to visit family
- 20 Bangladesh judges infected with COVID-19