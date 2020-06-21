Suhrawardy hospital director Uttam Kumar Barua, wife test positive for COVID-19

The couple were admitted to the hospital’s corona unit on Jun 14, its Deputy Director Dr Mamun Morshed said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Uttam Kumar Barua. Photo via Twitter

However, the hospital authorities didn’t reveal when the couple got infected.

“Dr Barua contracted the coronavirus infection while preparing the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. He went into home quarantine immediately but was later admitted to the hospital on Jun 14 after his symptoms worsened.”

Despite his illness, Dr Barua is actively overseeing the healthcare services at the hospital, according to the statement.

As many as 1,096 doctors have been infected with the coronavirus, 44 of whom have died, according to a tally by Bangladesh Medical Association.