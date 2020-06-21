Stop stockpiling oxygen cylinders, speculative medicines, says Quader

It is important to be aware of coronavirus prevention rather than thinking so selfishly, he said at a press briefing at his government residence on Sunday.

“Many of us have failed to act responsibly amid this coronavirus pandemic. Media reports say l people are stocking up on oxygen cylinders and speculative drugs at home,” said the road transport and bridges minister.

“You are depriving a terminal patient of oxygen by keeping these cylinders idle at home,” he added.

He asked the authorities to help ease the sample collection and testing procedures as many have been facing harassment or stuck in long queues to get tested. There were complaints that the test reports were often not being delivered on time.

Quader went on to thank some private hospitals for their care of COVID-19 patients.

“We are still getting reports of negligence against some hospitals. Some newspaper reports are saying that other treatments remain halted and that some people are dying on their way to the hospitals.

“I call upon the hospital owners and doctors to place humanity above everything else in these tough times. And I thank those who are dedicatedly providing service.”

The road transport minister also asked media owners to clear all salaries of the media workers.

He said, “Almost all sectors have been hit by the pandemic crisis. It can be seen that different sectors are trying to save up expenditures. We have to look after everyone at this time. The media sector, too, is under pressure.”

I urge the owners to continue paying up the frontline reporters as much as possible. I’d also like to ask the advertisers to keep in mind the important contribution of the media workers in these tough times.”

The Awami League leader also asked the factory owners not to lay off employees and the landlords to act humanely towards the tenants.