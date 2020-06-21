Budget session: Bangladesh begins virus tests for MPs
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 01:15 PM BdST
The members of parliament who will attend the rest of the days in the current budget session have started to take COVID-19 tests.
The medical centre in the parliament collected samples from 20 members on Saturday. Chief Whip Nur-E-Alam Chowdhury was among them, he said.
“We’ve urged the parliament members to go through the test and they have responded to it. Those who will attend the current session will be prioritised for the test.”
Authorities wrote to 170 MPs requesting them to go for coronavirus tests, said an official of the parliament secretariat.
At least 14 lawmakers have contracted the COVID-19, as of now, according to media reports.
Of them, former health minister Mohammed Nasim died on Jun 13, while Noagaon MP Shahiduzzaman has recovered from the disease.
The parliamentarians who contracted the disease include Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, former chief whip Abdus Shahid and CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushaw Singh.
Also, about 100 staff of the parliament secretariat contracted the coronavirus.
Minister Tipu Munshi and Gono Forum MP Mokabbir Khan had attended a parliament session before their coronavirus test results came out positive. The idea of MPs taking a coronavirus test came into discussion after the incident.
The budget session was scheduled for 12-15 days but now the session is likely to be curtailed to 8-9 days.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19
- Journalist Abed Khan, family contract COVID-19
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, 3,240 daily cases
- AL leader Hanif flies to Canada to visit family
- Kamal Lohani, eminent cultural activist and journalist, dies at 86
- WHO warns of ‘dangerous phase’ of pandemic as outbreaks widen
- Five more banks opt against imposing pay cuts
- 20 Bangladesh judges infected with COVID-19
- Johnson & Johnson will stop selling skin-whitening creams