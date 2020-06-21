Budget session: Bangladesh begins virus tests for MPs

The medical centre in the parliament collected samples from 20 members on Saturday. Chief Whip Nur-E-Alam Chowdhury was among them, he said.

“We’ve urged the parliament members to go through the test and they have responded to it. Those who will attend the current session will be prioritised for the test.”

Authorities wrote to 170 MPs requesting them to go for coronavirus tests, said an official of the parliament secretariat.

At least 14 lawmakers have contracted the COVID-19, as of now, according to media reports.

Of them, former health minister Mohammed Nasim died on Jun 13, while Noagaon MP Shahiduzzaman has recovered from the disease.

The parliamentarians who contracted the disease include Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, former chief whip Abdus Shahid and CHT Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushaw Singh.

Also, about 100 staff of the parliament secretariat contracted the coronavirus.

Minister Tipu Munshi and Gono Forum MP Mokabbir Khan had attended a parliament session before their coronavirus test results came out positive. The idea of MPs taking a coronavirus test came into discussion after the incident.

The budget session was scheduled for 12-15 days but now the session is likely to be curtailed to 8-9 days.