BTRC asks Grameenphone to respect two regulations as SMP
Published: 21 Jun 2020 11:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 11:46 PM BdST
Almost a year after declaring Grameenphone Significant Market Power (SMP), Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has instructed the operator to comply with two regulations.
BTRC sent the set of instructions to Grameenphone on Sunday.
The move aims to prevent the domination of one operator in the telecommunication business, BTRC said.
The first rule is that the MNP locking period will be 60 days instead of 90 days and it will be effective from Jul 1.
And the other is that as the SMP operator, Grameenphone will not be able to initiate any service, package or offer without the approval of BTRC.
