Biman resumes flights to London after three months

A Biman flight departed for London from Dhaka on Sunday afternoon, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Director AHM Touhid ul Ahsan said.

The flag carrier's Boeing 787-8 'Gangchil' aircraft had 187 passengers on board, according to Biman spokesperson Tahera Khondokar.

The government approved passenger flights in and out of the UK and Qatar from Jun 16 after lifting a three-month suspension of international flights.

Later, the civil aviation authority gave Emirates Airlines permission to operate flights to and from the country.

Emirates will operate three flights to the UAE a week from Jun 21 but only transit passengers or the people who live there will be allowed into those flights.

Bangladesh cut off its air links with Europe on Mar 16 in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Flights to other countries were suspended a few days later. Only flights to and from China were operational at a reduced capacity during this period.

Meanwhile, domestic flights on three routes reopened on Jun 1.

All the airlines were asked to continue services while following the health directives by CAAB, which limited the passenger capacity on flights to 70 percent in an effort to maintain physical distancing.