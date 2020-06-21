Bangladesh reports 39 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 3,531

Another 3,531 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, raising the tally of infections to 112,306, according to the health directorate.

As many as 1,048 infected patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 45,077, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

More than 8.81 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 462,960​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.