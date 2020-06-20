Journalist Abed Khan, family contract COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2020 10:19 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 10:19 PM BdST
Senior journalist Abed Khan, his wife, son and daughter-in-law have tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“Four of us took tests after noticing symptoms of COVID-19. We received the results late in the afternoon on Saturday and all of us tested positive,” Khan told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
Khan, who is currently the editor of the Daily Jagaran, is 75 years old. He had previously served the Press Institute Bangladesh as its chairman.
Khan was born in Satkhira on Apr 16, 1945. He began his career in journalism at the daily ‘Jehad’. He joined the daily Sangbad in 1963.
In 1964, he joined the Daily Ittefaq where he rose from the shift in-charge to chief correspondent and then assistant editor.
At various times, he held the position of editor at the Bhorer Kagoj, Samakal, Jugantor and Kaler Kantho throughout the course of his career.
He also served Ekushey Television as the head of news and current affairs and ATN News as its CEO and chief editor.
- 20 judges infected with COVID-19
- Finance minister's brothers catch virus
- 37 more virus deaths, 3,240 new cases
- Hajj hopes begin to fade
- Rajabazar lockdown rolls on with mixed success
- Two trains taken out of service
- Health DG's comments are 'irresponsible': Quader
- 45 new virus deaths, 3,243 daily cases
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Hopes for hajj begin to fade in pandemic
- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19
- Kamal Lohani, eminent cultural activist and journalist, dies at 86
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, 3,240 daily cases
- India's Modi says there was no border intrusion in deadly clash with China
- Coronavirus pandemic accelerating with Americas worst, warns WHO
- Bangladesh health official says ‘deeply sorry’ for virus comments, blames 'rushed' script
- Five more banks opt against imposing pay cuts
- Mobile voice and internet subscribers drop in pandemic