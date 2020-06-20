DMP shuffles 28 deputy commissioners

Deputy Commissioner (Protection) ASM Mahtab Uddin has been entrusted with Supreme Court and Special Court Security as an additional responsibility. DC Joydeb Choudhury has been transferred to the Ramna Division (traffic) from DMP’s South Traffic Division.

DC Saiful Haque from the North Division of traffic police has been transferred to Uttara and East Division’s DC Shahed Al Masud was moved to the Tejgaon Division. DC Moshiur Rahman of North Detective Branch was reassigned to the Gulshan unit and DC Jashim Uddin Molla from West Traffic Division was transferred to the Mirpur traffic unit.

Recently promoted HM Azimul Haque was assigned to the Ramna unit of Detective Branch, while Iftekhar Ahmed was transferred to Wari.

DC Golam Mostafa Russell was transferred to the Tejgaon Division of the Detective Branch and DC Manosh Kumar Poddar was moved to the Mirpur unit.

DC Tareq Bin Rashid was assigned to the Administration and Logistics Division. Md Saiful Islam was reassigned as deputy commissioner of the Counterterrorism Investigation Division.

Md Abdul Ahad rose from additional deputy commissioner to deputy commissioner of Wari Division of the Detective Branch, and Md Robiul Islam was moved to Gulshan Traffic Division.

Md Mahfuzul Islam was assigned as the deputy commissioner of Transnational Crime, while Md Razib Al Masud was shifted to the Lalbagh unit of the Detective Branch.

Wahidul Islam became deputy commissioner of the Motijheel traffic unit and Abdul Mannan was transferred to the Special Action Group as DC.

Kazi Shafiqul Alam was assigned to the Uttara Division of the Detective Branch and Md Habibun Nabi Anisur Rashid was moved to the City Research and Development Division.

Muhammad Shariful was assigned to the ICT Division, while Md Saidul Islam was transferred to the Wari traffic unit. Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan was assigned to the Crime Division of DMP Headquarters.

MD Morshed was assigned as the deputy commissioner of Secretariat Security and AFM Al Kibria was moved to the City Cybercrime Investigation Unit. DC Mishuk Chakma was transferred to City Intelligence Analysis, while DC Md Asaduzzaman was moved to the Motijheel unit of the Detective Branch.

Bangladesh added 15 deputy commissioner posts in March to bring the total to 57, assigning them to the traffic and detective divisions in a reshuffle.