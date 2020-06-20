Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, 3,240 daily cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2020 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 02:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 3,240 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, bringing the tally of infections to 108,775.
The death toll climbed to 1,425 after 37 new fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to the health directorate.
Another 1,048 COVID-19 patients recovered at home and in hospital care in the same period, raising the total to 43,993, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
A total of 14,031 samples were tested at 61 authorised labs in the country with 23.09 percent returning positive results, she added.
The rate of recovery from the disease currently stands at 40.44 percent, while the mortality rate is 1.31 percent, according to government data.
Globally, more than 8.66 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 460,065 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
