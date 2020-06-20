20 Bangladesh judges infected with COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2020 07:32 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2020 07:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported 20 judges to be infected with the coronavirus and six others with symptoms of the disease in isolation although courts have adopted virtual proceedings amid the pandemic.
A total of 83 court staff, including 24 employees of the High Court, also tested positive for the disease, the High Court Division said in a statement.
Md Kawser, an employee of Madaripur District Judge’s Court, and Mohiuddin Mohan, an office assistant of Naogaon District Judge’s Court, died with COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday. Their samples were yet to return.
Netrokona District and Sessions Judge Shahjahan Kabir was the first to be reported with the disease on May 22. The same day, Munshiganj’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Begum Rokeya Rahman was confirmed as infected with the virus. Both resumed work after recovery.
Judge Ferdous Ahmed from a Lalmonirhat court is in intensive care at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.
Judge Begum Shamim Ahmed of Dhaka Sessions Judge’s Court-8 is taking treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Md Rustam Ali, a judge from a Joypurhat court, was admitted to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
Apart from them, 15 other COVID-19 patients were taking treatment at home, Supreme Court spokesperson Saifur Rahman said.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Jun 11 formed a five-member committee with the Supreme Court registrar general at the helm to coordinate the treatment of the judges infected with COVID-19. A second team led by the registrar general was also formed.
