Virus-infected police OC removed after raid with murder suspect in Noakhali

The police officer was sent to a temporary COVID-19 hospital set up in the Sadar Upazila's Shahid Bhulu Stadium after being relieved of his duties on Thursday, Superintendent Alamgir Hossain told bdnews24.com.

He has been replaced by Feni Police Inspector Muhammed Gias Uddin.

Samad began displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and his sample was subsequently sent to Noakhali's Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College for testing on Jun 9. The result came back positive on Jun 15.

Although he should have been in isolation in line with the health directives, Samad instead conducted a raid to recover illegal firearms in Sonaimuri Police Station area with murder suspect Mir Hossain Mira, 20, by his side, SP Alamgir said.

"Apart from Mira, several police officers also came in contact with him. It has sparked criticism on social media."

"A police officer has a responsibility to ensure that people follow the law. But Samad himself flouted the rules and neglected his duties. His actions have brought disrepute upon the police which is why measures have been taken against him."