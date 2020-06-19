Virus-infected police OC removed after raid with murder suspect in Noakhali
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2020 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2020 01:48 PM BdST
Police authorities in Noakhali have removed Sonaimuri Police OC Abdus Samad after he went on a raid with a suspect in tow despite being infected with COVID-19.
The police officer was sent to a temporary COVID-19 hospital set up in the Sadar Upazila's Shahid Bhulu Stadium after being relieved of his duties on Thursday, Superintendent Alamgir Hossain told bdnews24.com.
He has been replaced by Feni Police Inspector Muhammed Gias Uddin.
Although he should have been in isolation in line with the health directives, Samad instead conducted a raid to recover illegal firearms in Sonaimuri Police Station area with murder suspect Mir Hossain Mira, 20, by his side, SP Alamgir said.
"Apart from Mira, several police officers also came in contact with him. It has sparked criticism on social media."
"A police officer has a responsibility to ensure that people follow the law. But Samad himself flouted the rules and neglected his duties. His actions have brought disrepute upon the police which is why measures have been taken against him."
