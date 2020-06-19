BRAC to aid 7,250 migrant workers hit by pandemic

The nongovernmental organisation launched the initiative in a virtual conference on Thursday.

BRAC will send the money through bKash following an assessment of the beneficiaries by BRAC’s field workers in coordination with the local administrations.

Of the returnees from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Libya and some other European countries, 1,545 have already received a total of Tk 6.18 million, while the rest of the workers are being assessed.

The European Union, Prottasha, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and BRAC UK are financing the joint effort by BRAC and the International Organisation for Migration.

BRAC is using its own funds and assistance from donors not only for emergency services, but also for psychosocial care, skills development and economic reintegration in projects worth Tk 1 billion over the next three years.

“The government is working to ensure the welfare of expatriates. But what we need now is the combined effort from everyone,” said Ahmed Munirus Salehin, secretary to the expatriates’ welfare ministry.

Salehin called for donors and private organisations to come up with similar initiatives to support the workers.