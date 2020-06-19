BRAC to aid 7,250 migrant workers hit by pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2020 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2020 12:15 AM BdST
BRAC has decided to provide 7,250 overseas returnees in Bangladesh with Tk 30 million in emergency funds amid the coronavirus crisis.
The nongovernmental organisation launched the initiative in a virtual conference on Thursday.
BRAC will send the money through bKash following an assessment of the beneficiaries by BRAC’s field workers in coordination with the local administrations.
The European Union, Prottasha, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and BRAC UK are financing the joint effort by BRAC and the International Organisation for Migration.
BRAC is using its own funds and assistance from donors not only for emergency services, but also for psychosocial care, skills development and economic reintegration in projects worth Tk 1 billion over the next three years.
“The government is working to ensure the welfare of expatriates. But what we need now is the combined effort from everyone,” said Ahmed Munirus Salehin, secretary to the expatriates’ welfare ministry.
Salehin called for donors and private organisations to come up with similar initiatives to support the workers.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mayors brace for zone-based lockdowns as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 100,000; another 38 die
- Bangladesh begins ivermectin trial in COVID-19 patients
- In China-India clash, two nationalist leaders with little room to give
- UCB director Farid Uddin Ahmed dies of COVID 19
- United Hospital officials face travel ban over fatal fire
- Bangladesh economy expected to grow 7.5% in FY2021 after pandemic-induced slowdown: ADB
- Flushing the toilet may fling coronavirus aerosols all over
- New coronavirus cases in New Zealand rattle public confidence
- Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards