Bangladesh takes two trains out of service as passengers drop in pandemic
Published: 19 Jun 2020 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2020 08:41 PM BdST
Two trains have been temporarily suspended due to a lack of passengers amid the COVID-19 epidemic, as more than 50 areas in Dhaka and Chattogram are designated as virus ‘red zones’.
The Ministry of Railways has decided to close the inter-city Shonar Bangla services on the Dhaka to Chattogram route from Saturday and the Upakul Express on the Dhaka-Noakhali route from Sunday.
“The decision was taken to temporarily halt the operation of these two trains due to the lack of passengers,” Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways, said.
In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, rail services were suspended for nearly two months before the government lifted most restrictions on May 31 and resumed them on a limited basis.
Passengers on trains are being seated according to social distancing restrictions.
But as the number of virus cases continues to rise, the government has decided to impose zone-based lockdowns.
