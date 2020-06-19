Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh takes two trains out of service as passengers drop in pandemic

Published: 19 Jun 2020 08:41 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2020 08:41 PM BdST

Two trains have been temporarily suspended due to a lack of passengers amid the COVID-19 epidemic, as more than 50 areas in Dhaka and Chattogram are designated as virus ‘red zones’.

The Ministry of Railways has decided to close the inter-city Shonar Bangla services on the Dhaka to Chattogram route from Saturday and the Upakul Express on the Dhaka-Noakhali route from Sunday.

“The decision was taken to temporarily halt the operation of these two trains due to the lack of passengers,” Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways, said.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, rail services were suspended for nearly two months before the government lifted most restrictions on May 31 and resumed them on a limited basis.

Passengers on trains are being seated according to social distancing restrictions.

But as the number of virus cases continues to rise, the government has decided to impose zone-based lockdowns.

