UCB director Farid Uddin Ahmed dies of COVID 19
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jun 2020 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2020 04:16 PM BdST
Farid Uddin Ahmed, director of United Commercial Bank (UCB) and member of its risk management committee, has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
He breathed his last at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka at 12:30am on Thursday, UCB said in a statement.
The board of directors and employees expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
Ahmed joined pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline in 1969 and worked there for about 39 years. For about two decades, he was also a course instructor of ICMAB and held the position of chairman of its Chattogram Branch Council for two terms.
He left behind a son and a daughter along with many well-wishers.
