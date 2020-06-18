UCB director Farid Uddin Ahmed dies of COVID 19

He breathed his last at Anwer Khan Modern Hospital in Dhaka at 12:30am on Thursday, UCB said in a statement.

The board of directors and employees expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Ahmed joined pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline in 1969 and worked there for about 39 years. For about two decades, he was also a course instructor of ICMAB and held the position of chairman of its Chattogram Branch Council for two terms.

He left behind a son and a daughter along with many well-wishers.