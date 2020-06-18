Three government agencies get new DGs
Published: 18 Jun 2020 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2020 07:12 PM BdST
The government has appointed new directors general to the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, the Department of Disaster Management and NGO Affairs Bureau.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order on Thursday, announcing the new appointments.
Md Nazrul Anwar, additional secretary at the disaster management and relief ministry, was appointed to BSTI as its new director general.
Atiqul Haque, additional secretary at the civil aviation and tourism ministry, was made the director general of the Department of Disaster Management.
Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, was transferred to the NGO Affairs Bureau as its director general.
Md Mohsin, who was appointed as the director general of the Department of Disaster Management in December, was promoted to the secretary of the disaster management and relief ministry.
BSTI Director General Md Moazzem Hossain was made the Officer on Special Duty at the Ministry of Public Administration ahead of his retirement.
In a separate order, Md Mahbubur Rahman, director of Sarkari Karmachari Hospital, a hospital for government employees, was made the chairman of the Licensing Authority for Mailing Operator and Courier Service.
