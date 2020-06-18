Double whammy: Bangladesh forecasts floods amid coronavirus epidemic
Floods are likely to hit Bangladesh at the end of June or July, while the country is reeling from a coronavirus epidemic.
As the monsoon is bringing rains, rivers in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin are likely to swell and inundate the low lying areas in the nearby districts, the government’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said in a report on Thursday.
Torrential rains in Bangladesh and the upstream basins are causing the rivers to overflow, said Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of FFWC. It may continue for two weeks.
The report forecasts flash floods in the hilly areas, adding that the Teesta and Dharola rivers in the north may overflow in two weeks. A short spell of flooding may occur in the low-lying areas once the water crosses the danger level.
Rivers in the Ganges-Padma basin are forecast to overflow but may not cross the danger level at present.
The rivers, such as Halda, Sangu and Matamuhuri, are likely to overflow in the last week of June.
Due to the torrential monsoon rain, floods may occur in the northern, north-eastern, southern and eastern parts of the country, Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said in a forecast.
