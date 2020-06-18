Double whammy: Bangladesh forecasts floods amid coronavirus epidemic

As the monsoon is bringing rains, rivers in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin are likely to swell and inundate the low lying areas in the nearby districts, the government’s Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre said in a report on Thursday.

Torrential rains in Bangladesh and the upstream basins are causing the rivers to overflow, said Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of FFWC. It may continue for two weeks.

“The water level on the rivers in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin may cross the danger point at the end of June or in July. Floods are likely to occur in the low-lying areas of Kurigram, Gaibandha Jamalpur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Tangail and Manikganj.”

The report forecasts flash floods in the hilly areas, adding that the Teesta and Dharola rivers in the north may overflow in two weeks. A short spell of flooding may occur in the low-lying areas once the water crosses the danger level.

Rivers in the Ganges-Padma basin are forecast to overflow but may not cross the danger level at present.

On the other hand, rivers in the Meghna basin may swell in the coming week, while the rivers in the Surma-Kushiara basin may cross the danger level in June.

The rivers, such as Halda, Sangu and Matamuhuri, are likely to overflow in the last week of June.

Due to the torrential monsoon rain, floods may occur in the northern, north-eastern, southern and eastern parts of the country, Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said in a forecast.