Bangladesh's virus caseload tops 100,000; another 38 die
Published: 18 Jun 2020 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2020 03:01 PM BdST
The tally of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has crossed the grim milestone of 100,000 in just over three months after the first COVID-19 cases were detected in the country.
The caseload currently stands at 102,292 after 3,803 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Thursday, according to the health directorate.
The death toll from the disease rose to 1,343 with 38 new fatalities being registered in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Thursday.
The latest official figures sees Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload overtake Canada's, making the South Asian nation the 17th worst-affected country in the world, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
More than 8.36 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 447,985 have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 0400 GMT on Wednesday.
