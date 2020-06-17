Two more Bangladeshi doctors die from coronavirus
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 04:53 PM BdST
Two more doctors have died from the novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday.
Md Ashrafuzzaman, a former associate professor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, breathed his last while receiving treatment in Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital at 8 am on Wednesday.
Former director of Dinajpur M Rahim Medical College Hospital Md Shah Abdul Ahad died in the same hospital at 8.15 am on Wednesday.
Both the physicians were diagnosed with COVID-19, Bangladesh Medical Association said in a statement.
Dr Ashrafuzzaman was 61, while Dr Md Abdul Ahad was 67.
BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Secretary General Dr Md Ihteshamul Haque have expressed condolences over the death of the two doctors to the bereaved families.
- Daily virus cases top 4,000 for first time
- Signal No. 3 for maritime ports
- Visas-on-arrival halted indefinitely
- DMCH gets new director
- Lockdowns will take 4 to 5 days to begin: mayor
- MPs Abdus Shahid, Mokobbir test positive for COVID-19
- 60m mobile users were on the move in pandemic
- 53 new virus deaths, 3,862 infections
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards
- Indian army says 20 soldiers killed in border clashes with China
- Pay cuts by 3 Bangladesh banks in pandemic anger employees
- Bangladesh resumes international flights after 3 months amid pandemic
- Bangladesh halts visas-on-arrival indefinitely amid virus crisis
- Bangladesh’s daily count of COVID-19 cases tops 4,000 for first time; another 43 die
- Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely to protect for a year: CEO
- 60m mobile subscribers trekked across Bangladesh in pandemic