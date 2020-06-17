Home > Bangladesh

Two more Bangladeshi doctors die from coronavirus

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jun 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 04:53 PM BdST

Two more doctors have died from the novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

Md Ashrafuzzaman, a former associate professor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, breathed his last while receiving treatment in Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital at 8 am on Wednesday.

Former director of Dinajpur M Rahim Medical College Hospital Md Shah Abdul Ahad died in the same hospital at 8.15 am on Wednesday. 

Both the physicians were diagnosed with COVID-19, Bangladesh Medical Association said in a statement.

Dr Ashrafuzzaman was 61, while Dr Md Abdul Ahad was 67.

BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Secretary General Dr Md Ihteshamul Haque have expressed condolences over the death of the two doctors to the bereaved families.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.