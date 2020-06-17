Two more Bangladeshi doctors die from coronavirus

Md Ashrafuzzaman, a former associate professor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, breathed his last while receiving treatment in Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital at 8 am on Wednesday.

Former director of Dinajpur M Rahim Medical College Hospital Md Shah Abdul Ahad died in the same hospital at 8.15 am on Wednesday.

Both the physicians were diagnosed with COVID-19, Bangladesh Medical Association said in a statement.

Dr Ashrafuzzaman was 61, while Dr Md Abdul Ahad was 67.

BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Secretary General Dr Md Ihteshamul Haque have expressed condolences over the death of the two doctors to the bereaved families.