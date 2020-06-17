Hasina holds meeting on virus outbreak as cases flare
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2020 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 05:35 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has held a meeting to explore ways to curb the coronavirus crisis in Bangladesh as the outbreak continues to worsen.
The premier presided over the meeting at her official residence Gonobhaban on Wednesday, her Assistant Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayes told bdnews24.com. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam and the prime minister’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were among those in attendance.
After reviewing the measures taken so far to tackle the crisis, the available stocks of medical equipment, Hasina handed out instructions on the next steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus, said Imrul.
Bangladesh registered 4,008 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the most in a daily count, bringing the tally to 98,489.
The tally of deaths surged to 1,305 with 43 people dead in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to the health directorate.
