Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2020 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 06:02 PM BdST
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The minister underwent a COVID-19 test after showing symptoms and the report came back positive on Wednesday, Abdul Latif Bakshi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told bdnews24.com.
Tipu Munshi will be taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka immediately.
More to follow
