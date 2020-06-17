Home > Bangladesh

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for COVID-19

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jun 2020 05:56 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 06:02 PM BdST

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The minister underwent a COVID-19 test after showing symptoms and the report came back positive on Wednesday, Abdul Latif Bakshi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told bdnews24.com.

Tipu Munshi will be taken to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka immediately.

 

