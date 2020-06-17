Bangladesh halts visas-on-arrival indefinitely amid virus crisis

However, the government has made an exception for foreign investors and businessmen with valid credentials to avail the service, according to a notice issued by the home ministry's Security Services Division on Tuesday.

In such cases, investors and businessmen must submit to the immigration counter a medical clearance certificate in English issued within 72 hours of a PCR test.

Bangladesh had initially banned visas-on-arrival from Mar 15 to Mar 31 in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The ban was later extended to Jun 15.

It also suspended incoming flights from all European countries, save the United Kingdom, on Mar 16 as the government enforced a shutdown to limit the spread of the infection.

After stretching the prohibition several times since, Bangladesh resumed flights on domestic routes on Jun 1 and continued flights to and from China only as CAAB extended suspension on all other international flights until Jun 15.

International flight operations on other routes resumed on Jun 16.