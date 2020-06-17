Bangladesh advises maritime ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2020 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 12:30 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 due to a deep convection over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas.
It has advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
Heavy rains lashed the capital on Wednesday morning. There were reports of rain from other districts in the country as well.
“Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh,” the Met Office said in a warning message.
For this reason, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.
Light to moderate rain showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh & Khulna divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the weather forecast.
Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The monsoon is now fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.
The highest temperature in the country on Tuesday was 36 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 33.6 degrees Celsius. The Met Office recorded the highest rainfall of 60 mm in Dimla of Nilphamari.
