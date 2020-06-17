ACC moves to examine MP Shahid's wealth
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2020 10:01 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 10:01 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has launched an investigation into the wealth of Laxmipur-3 MP Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, who has been arrested by authorities in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
Shahid's wife, his daughter and sister-in-law are also barred from leaving the country as part of the probe.
The ACC also wrote to the Special Branch of Police on Wednesday calling for measures to ensure that Shahid cannot leave the country once he returns from Kuwait.
The lawmaker's wife Salina Islam is also an MP from the seats reserved for women.
News of his arrest has made waves in Bangladesh, prompting the ACC to open a probe against him led by its Deputy Director Md Salauddin.
ACC spokesman Pranab Kuman Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com that Salauddin has written to the SB seeking travel bans against Shahid and members of his family.
"They are accused of money laundering and amassing illegal wealth. The ACC has found substance in these allegations," the letter read.
Earlier on Jun 9, investigating officer Salauddin also summoned their national IDs, passports, TIN numbers, tax returns and other relevant documents.
"Some of their documents are with the ACC. But we are yet to receive all the relevant documents. The ACC has also written to different banks and financial institutions for information on them," said an ACC official, asking to remain anonymous.
