Former Suhrawardy hospital director Mujibur Rahman dies from COVID-19
Published: 16 Jun 2020 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 01:37 PM BdST
Dr Mujibur Rahman, former director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, has died in hospital care after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.
He lost the battle for his life at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka early Tuesday. Mujibur had recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr Mohammed Sheikh Shahid Ullah, office secretary to Bangladesh Medical Association.
His body is being taken to his ancestral home of Satkhira for burial. The medicine specialist had served as a professor in Savar's Enam Medical College after retiring from government service.
In Bangladesh, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 90,500 people and 1,209 others have died until Monday.
As many as 3,235 health professionals, including 1,019 doctors, have been afflicted, the BAM had said on Sunday. Five doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus infection while 30 others died with COVID-19 symptoms, it added.
