Dhaka South lockdowns will take four to five days to begin: Mayor Taposh

Pinpointing the red zones will take two to three days and then two to three more days to take steps for the lockdowns, Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Tuesday amid confusion over the timing of the zone-wise curbs to slow the outbreak.

Taposh said he found nothing confusing in Monday’s Cabinet Division order on the enforcement of lockdowns.

The city authorities formed a management committee to enforce the lockdowns, he said.

The government on Tuesday clarified that an area will be declared a red zone whenever necessary and it is an ongoing process.

An area will continue to be a red zone for 21 days after the declaration, the government said in a notice. The zone’s status will change to green considering the progress made in the efforts to curb the infection risk.

“The local authorities will realise the necessary steps. There must not be any confusion about the issue,” it added.