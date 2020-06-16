Bangladesh reports 53 new virus deaths and 3,862 cases, both daily records
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2020 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 02:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 53 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a day, the most in a daily count, bringing the death toll to 1,262.
The tally of infections surged to 94,481 after 3,862 new cases, the steepest jump in a single day, were confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.
Another 2,237 COVID-19 patients recovered in the same period, raising the total to 36,262, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.
A total of 17,214 samples were tested at 61 authorised labs in the country in the last 24 hours, 22.44 percent of which returned positive results, she added. The rate of recovery from COVID-19 in Bangladesh currently stands at 38.37 percent while the mortality rate is 1.34 percent.
Globally, over 8.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 437,130 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Army to patrol virus red zones
- How virus hotspots will be regulated
- General holidays only in red zones
- Medical negligence death a criminal offence: HC
- 6 ambassadors get contract extension
- Shutdown of schools extended to Aug 6
- 38 more virus deaths, cases rise by 3,099
- Curbs on offices in virus hotspots
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- Bangladesh agency opens probe into bank accounts of Naem Nizam, Peer Habibur Rahman
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 6
- What lockdown curbs will be imposed on virus hotspots
- All offices in red zones to remain shut as govt announces fresh curbs
- Bangladesh extends contracts of 6 ambassadors amid coronavirus outbreak
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Bangladesh army to tighten vigilance in virus red zones
- Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is