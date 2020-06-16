Bangladesh reports 53 new virus deaths and 3,862 cases, both daily records

The tally of infections surged to 94,481 after 3,862 new cases, the steepest jump in a single day, were confirmed in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to the health directorate.

Another 2,237 COVID-19 patients recovered in the same period, raising the total to 36,262, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

A total of 17,214 samples were tested at 61 authorised labs in the country in the last 24 hours, 22.44 percent of which returned positive results, she added. The rate of recovery from COVID-19 in Bangladesh currently stands at 38.37 percent while the mortality rate is 1.34 percent.

Globally, over 8.04 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 437,130 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.