Bangladesh army to tighten vigilance in virus red zones
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2020 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 10:59 AM BdST
The government has decided to deploy troops in the areas flagged as red zones to address the coronavirus outbreak.
Members of the army are currently patrolling the East Rajabazar area of Dhaka which was put under experimental lockdown due to high coronavirus infection rate.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said: “Troops will increase patrols in the red zones in line with the government order.”
The national committee for tackling the coronavirus outbreak has identified 45 areas in Dhaka as red zones. It will take some more time to enforce lockdowns in those areas after completing all preparations, the authorities said.
The army will work in coordination with other government agencies and the people in the red zones, ISPR Director Abdullah Ibn Zaid told bdnews24.com.
The government ended the shutdown of offices and the public transportation system on May 31, but put some restrictions in place, after a two-month lockdown. COVID-19 cases and deaths have since surged.
It later decided to categorise areas red, green and yellow zones based on the rate of coronavirus infections and deaths.
On Monday, the Cabinet Division issued instructions on how to work within the marked areas.
A so-called general holiday will be enforced in the coronavirus hotspots.
- Army to patrol virus red zones
- How virus hotspots will be regulated
- General holidays only in red zones
- Medical negligence death a criminal offence: HC
- 6 ambassadors get contract extension
- Shutdown of schools extended to Aug 6
- 38 more virus deaths, cases rise by 3,099
- Curbs on offices in virus hotspots
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- Bangladesh agency opens probe into bank accounts of Naem Nizam, Peer Habibur Rahman
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 6
- Bangladesh extends contracts of 6 ambassadors amid coronavirus outbreak
- Putin says US is in ‘deep internal crisis’
- All offices in red zones to remain shut as govt announces fresh curbs
- What lockdown curbs will be imposed on virus hotspots
- COVID-19 upended lives in Dhaka. Now comes dengue with rain