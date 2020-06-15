Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2020 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 05:46 PM BdST
The government will enforce a so-called general holiday in red and yellow zones, flagged as risky areas on the basis of mortality and infection rates of the coronavirus, to contain the spread of the disease.
All offices will remain open in the green zones on a limited scale until June 30 following the health protocols set by the government, Cabinet Division said in a statement on Monday.
Bangladesh reopened offices and economic activities on May 31, but put some restrictions in place.
“People will not be required to go to work in the high-risk areas during the holidays,” the government said.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTS UNTIL JUN 30
The government has allowed public transports to continue their services until Jun 30, while the offices will remain open on a limited scale.
“The public transports including water vessels, trains and airplanes carrying limited passengers are allowed to operate in the approved areas; however, they must strongly follow the health protocols,” the Cabinet Division said on Tuesday.
The government imposed a lockdown on Mar 26 for 33 days and banned all public transports in the same period.
The government allowed the offices to operate on a limited scale from May 3 to June 15 and the public transports to run, provided they follow the health protocol.
It later decided to keep the offices open from Jun 16 to Jun 30 in the green zone, but announced a shutdown in red and yellow zones.
- Shutdown of schools extended to Aug 6
- 38 more virus deaths, cases rise by 3,099
- Ex-Sylhet City mayor Kamran is dead
- Singapore’s first imported virus case in weeks is a Bangladeshi
- Kuwait toughens stance on MP Shahid
- 45 red zones in Dhaka
- Can’t let people starve: PM
- China airline suspends flight from Dhaka
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- People can't be left to starve over fear of coronavirus, says Hasina
- Bangladeshi in Singapore for non-COVID treatment tests coronavirus-positive
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion