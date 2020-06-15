Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic

All offices will remain open in the green zones on a limited scale until June 30 following the health protocols set by the government, Cabinet Division said in a statement on Monday.

Bangladesh reopened offices and economic activities on May 31, but put some restrictions in place.

“People will not be required to go to work in the high-risk areas during the holidays,” the government said.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTS UNTIL JUN 30

The government has allowed public transports to continue their services until Jun 30, while the offices will remain open on a limited scale.

“The public transports including water vessels, trains and airplanes carrying limited passengers are allowed to operate in the approved areas; however, they must strongly follow the health protocols,” the Cabinet Division said on Tuesday.

The government imposed a lockdown on Mar 26 for 33 days and banned all public transports in the same period.

The government allowed the offices to operate on a limited scale from May 3 to June 15 and the public transports to run, provided they follow the health protocol.

It later decided to keep the offices open from Jun 16 to Jun 30 in the green zone, but announced a shutdown in red and yellow zones.