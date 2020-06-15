Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges

The Gulf state’s Public Prosecution has quizzed Shahid for eight days in custody.

Deputy Prime Minister Anas Al-Saleh has vowed tough action over “one of the largest cases of human trafficking”.

Without naming Shahid, he said in a Twitter post on Sunday that “great efforts” by the Ministry of Interior recently culminated in placing the case involving residence for an Asian expatriate.

Investigations revealed the existence of “suspicious financial transactions carried out by a network of officials with weak souls in cooperation with companies that facilitated these operations”, Anas tweeted.

“Whoever is named in the investigations, whether he is a government official or a prominent person, will appear before the investigation authorities in the Ministry of Interior and be referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the procedures if his involvement is proven,” he added.

The arrest of Shahid has also become a big issue of discussion in Kuwait’s political arena, according to the Middle-Eastern media.

Kuwaiti MP Abdul Karim Al-Kandari demanded revelation of the names of all the people who dealt with Shahid, including representatives and government officials.

They turned into a public opinion issue related to corruption crimes such as the exploitation of influence and graft, Karim said on Twitter.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait asked for information on Shahid’s arrest formally, but the Kuwaiti government did not reply, Ambassador SM Abul Kalam said.

The investigators have recorded statements of 11 people in connection with the case, according to the local media.

The prosecution brought the charges after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshis. They alleged having paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for coming to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas, Gulf News said.

He runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as managing director and CEO. The Bangladeshis in Kuwait said around 20,000 of them work at Marafie.

The businesses of the company with presence in Kuwait, Oman and Jordan range from waste management, cleaning and janitorial services to security solutions to heavy equipment rental to engineering.

The Kuwaiti authorities have also detained Murtaza Mamoon, a senior official of the firm.

They confiscated cheques and found evidence of illegal transactions during a raid on Shahid’s residence on Jun 6.

Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid now owns a business empire there. He has permanent resident status in Kuwait. His wife Salina Islam is also an MP from a seat reserved for women.

The Middle-Eastern media had reported his links to human trafficking after the arrest of a Bangladeshi suspect in February. Shahid had denied the allegations.

A vice-chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, Shahid is also chairman of NRB Securities Exchange Company. He sits on the board of Crystal Energy Limited as a director.