Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
Masum Billah, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2020 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 12:56 AM BdST
The Kuwaiti government has taken a hard line on Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul after arresting the Bangladeshi MP on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
The Gulf state’s Public Prosecution has quizzed Shahid for eight days in custody.
Deputy Prime Minister Anas Al-Saleh has vowed tough action over “one of the largest cases of human trafficking”.
Without naming Shahid, he said in a Twitter post on Sunday that “great efforts” by the Ministry of Interior recently culminated in placing the case involving residence for an Asian expatriate.
Investigations revealed the existence of “suspicious financial transactions carried out by a network of officials with weak souls in cooperation with companies that facilitated these operations”, Anas tweeted.
The arrest of Shahid has also become a big issue of discussion in Kuwait’s political arena, according to the Middle-Eastern media.
Kuwaiti MP Abdul Karim Al-Kandari demanded revelation of the names of all the people who dealt with Shahid, including representatives and government officials.
They turned into a public opinion issue related to corruption crimes such as the exploitation of influence and graft, Karim said on Twitter.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait asked for information on Shahid’s arrest formally, but the Kuwaiti government did not reply, Ambassador SM Abul Kalam said.
The investigators have recorded statements of 11 people in connection with the case, according to the local media.
The prosecution brought the charges after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshis. They alleged having paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for coming to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas, Gulf News said.
He runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as managing director and CEO. The Bangladeshis in Kuwait said around 20,000 of them work at Marafie.
The businesses of the company with presence in Kuwait, Oman and Jordan range from waste management, cleaning and janitorial services to security solutions to heavy equipment rental to engineering.
The Kuwaiti authorities have also detained Murtaza Mamoon, a senior official of the firm.
They confiscated cheques and found evidence of illegal transactions during a raid on Shahid’s residence on Jun 6.
Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid now owns a business empire there. He has permanent resident status in Kuwait. His wife Salina Islam is also an MP from a seat reserved for women.
The Middle-Eastern media had reported his links to human trafficking after the arrest of a Bangladeshi suspect in February. Shahid had denied the allegations.
A vice-chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, Shahid is also chairman of NRB Securities Exchange Company. He sits on the board of Crystal Energy Limited as a director.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- State Minister Abdullah dies of heart attack at 74
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- State Minister Abdullah who died in hospital care tested positive for COVID-19
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Bangladesh records 32 more virus deaths, 3,141 new cases