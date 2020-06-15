Fire at Rajarbagh Police Lines
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2020 08:36 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 08:36 AM BdST
A fire broke out at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on early Monday.
Firefighters reached the scene at 2.50 am on Monday and tamed the flames at 4.50 am, said Kamrul Hasan, a duty officer in the Fire Service Control Room.
“At least 11 firefighting units were deployed to the site. No casualties have been reported as yet.”
Police are yet to issue any statement on the fire.
