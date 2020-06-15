Bangladeshi in Singapore for non-COVID treatment tests coronavirus-positive
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2020 02:59 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 02:59 AM BdST
Singapore has reported its first imported coronavirus case since May 10 - a Bangladeshi man who travelled to the country for treatment that was not related to COVID-19.
The patient arrived in Singapore on Jun 10 and tested positive along with 406 new cases reported on Sunday, taking the total to 40,604, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
He did not have any COVID-19 symptoms and had not been diagnosed or suspected to have the infection, The Straits Times reported citing his health declaration submitted before immigration clearance.
The authorities placed the patient on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and could only leave his designated place of residence for medical consultation and follow-up, the ministry said.
Contact tracing is ongoing and identified close contacts have been placed on quarantine, it added.
The Straits Times said it understands the man does not hold a long-term pass in Singapore.
Singapore banned short-term visitors at the end of March but allowed some of the visitors entry due to extenuating circumstances.
The first confirmed Bangladeshi coronavirus case was also detected in Singapore in early February, over a month before the first COVID-19 patients were reported in Bangladesh.
The caseload in Bangladesh surged to 87,520 with another 3,141 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday. The death toll stood at 1,171.
