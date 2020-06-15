Bangladesh records 38 new virus deaths; caseload crosses 90,500
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 02:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 38 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a day, bringing the death toll to 1,209.
The caseload surged to 90,619 after another 3,099 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.
The recovery tally soared to 34,027 in the same period with the health directorate incorporating the IEDCR's data on the recoveries made as well as by asymptomatic cases in addition to the patients released by hospitals, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
The latest figure boosts the rate of recovery from the disease to 37.55 percent in Bangladesh while the mortality rate stands at 1.33 percent.
A total of 15,038 samples were tested at 58 authorised labs across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, 20.61 percent of which returned positive results, said Nasima.
Globally, over 7.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 433,489 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- People can't be left to starve over fear of coronavirus, says Hasina
- Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents