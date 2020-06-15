Bangladesh records 38 new virus deaths; caseload crosses 90,500

The caseload surged to 90,619 after another 3,099 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to the health directorate.

The recovery tally soared to 34,027 in the same period with the health directorate incorporating the IEDCR's data on the recoveries made as well as by asymptomatic cases in addition to the patients released by hospitals, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

The latest figure boosts the rate of recovery from the disease to 37.55 percent in Bangladesh while the mortality rate stands at 1.33 percent.

A total of 15,038 samples were tested at 58 authorised labs across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, 20.61 percent of which returned positive results, said Nasima.

Globally, over 7.91 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 433,489 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.