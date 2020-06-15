Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 6
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2020 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 04:09 PM BdST
The government has extends the shutdown of schools and other educational institutes to August 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools will now remain closed throughout the extended shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the education ministry said on Monday.
All the institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since Mar 17 after the first coronavirus case was detected on Mar 8. Bangladesh reopened offices and economic activities on May 31, but the schools remained closed.
HSC and equivalent exams, scheduled to start on April 1, have also been suspended amid fears of the coronavirus.
The state media Sangsad TV is broadcasting lessons for students of up to grade 10 to make up for the lost classes.
The secondary students will have to submit homework when schools reopen for evaluation.
- Shutdown of schools extended to Aug 6
- 38 more virus deaths, cases rise by 3,099
- Ex-Sylhet City mayor Kamran is dead
- Singapore’s first imported virus case in weeks is a Bangladeshi
- Kuwait toughens stance on MP Shahid
- 45 red zones in Dhaka
- Can’t let people starve: PM
- China airline suspends flight from Dhaka
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- People can't be left to starve over fear of coronavirus, says Hasina
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents