Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 6

Schools will now remain closed throughout the extended shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the education ministry said on Monday.

All the institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since Mar 17 after the first coronavirus case was detected on Mar 8. Bangladesh reopened offices and economic activities on May 31, but the schools remained closed.

HSC and equivalent exams, scheduled to start on April 1, have also been suspended amid fears of the coronavirus.

The state media Sangsad TV is broadcasting lessons for students of up to grade 10 to make up for the lost classes.

The secondary students will have to submit homework when schools reopen for evaluation.