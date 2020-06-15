Bangladesh extends contracts of 6 ambassadors amid coronavirus outbreak

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order for Tuesday extending the contracts until Jul 31.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Brunei Mahmud Hussain’s term ended on Dec 18 last year, and it was extended from the following day.

The term of Golam Masih, the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, was extended upon Jan 26 after his previous stint had ended the previous day.

The term of Bangladesh envoy to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam ended on Apr 19 while that of the envoy to Iraq AMM Forhad ended on May 25.

In similar cases, previous contract of the envoy to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder expired on Jun 1 while that of Bangladesh Ambassador to Switzerland, M Shameem Ahsan, had run out on Jun 5.

Upon the extension of the terms, new contracts must be made preserving the terms of the previous contracts, the order read.

In another development, the contract of Shah Mohammad Musa, Superintending Engineer (Bridge & Roads) of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, was extended by a year. The new contract will take effect from May 30 or upon his joining.

He was appointed in his current position on Feb 18, 2019.