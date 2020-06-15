Bangladesh court rules medical negligence death a criminal offence amid coronavirus crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2020 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 08:58 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered authorities to term the deaths from medical negligence at public or private hospitals a criminal offence.
A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the orders on Monday, directing authorities to bring those responsible for such offences to justice.
The court gave the ruling upon hearing three separate writ petitions filed over the ICU requisition and bed management at private hospitals, launch of separate services to treat COVID-19 and general patients at hospitals containing more than 50 seats and announcement of a two-week long lockdown in Dhaka.
The petitioners were represented by lawyer Manzil Morshed, Yadia Zaman, Zamiul Haque Faisal and Mehedi Hasan while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza, Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder and Assistant Attorney General Abonti Nurul made cases for the state.
The court also asked the authorities to take measures to stop the private hospitals and clinics from charging COVID-19 patients additional ICU fees.
The Ministry of Commerce and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection have been ordered to monitor sale and distribution of oxygen cylinders as the pandemic drove up their prices.
- Medical negligence death a criminal offence: HC
- 6 ambassadors get contract extension
- Shutdown of schools extended to Aug 6
- 38 more virus deaths, cases rise by 3,099
- Curbs on offices in virus hotspots
- Ex-Sylhet City mayor Kamran is dead
- Singapore’s first imported virus case in weeks is a Bangladeshi
- Kuwait toughens stance on MP Shahid
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Bangladeshi in Singapore for non-COVID treatment tests coronavirus-positive
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 6
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market
- Putin says US is in ‘deep internal crisis’