All offices in red zones to remain shut as govt announces fresh curbs

All offices will remain closed in the red zones while those in the yellow and green zones will be allowed to operate on a limited scale, the Cabinet Division announced in a revised order on Monday.

The directives will remain in effect until Jun 30.

The Cabinet Division had initially announced that a general holiday would be declared in the red and yellow zones before changing its decision later in the evening.

“Military or non-military, government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous or private offices and officials residing in the red zones will be on general holiday. The Ministry of Public Administration will take necessary steps in this regard,” the Cabinet Division said.

“Government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices in the yellow and green zones can operate in a reduced capacity under their own management,” it added.

Public transports, too, can operate until Jun 30 as long as the health directives are followed.

“Public transports, water vessels, rail and flight services can operate on a limited scale in the approved areas with a specific number of passengers; but the guidelines issued by the health directorate must be strictly followed, including the wearing of masks at all times.”

The government imposed a lockdown on Mar 26 for 33 days and banned all public transports in the same period.

It later allowed offices to operate on a limited scale from May 3 to June 15 and the public transports to run, provided they follow the health protocol.