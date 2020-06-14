Zafrullah recovers from COVID-19 illness after 20 days of treatment

Gonoshasthaya Kendra shared an update on Zafrullah’s health on its Facebook page on Saturday night.

Zafrullah tested ‘negative’ in the antigen test by the kit invented by Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech, the post said quoting Muhibullah Khandaker, the coordinator of COVID-19 Dot Blot Project. He is currently suffering from pneumonia but is no longer needing artificial oxygen supply.

The trustee of the public health institute has expressed his gratitude towards the people of the country.

Zafrullah’s lungs and sore throat were slowly getting better, said the doctors at Gonoshasthaya Kendra. He is undergoing regular dialysis and physiotherapy.

A test using a COVID-19 testing kit developed by Zafrullah’s organisation confirmed his infection on May 25. Later, he again tested positive in an RT-PCR test at BSMMU.

Zafrullah stayed in home isolation after testing positive for the first few days. But being a chronic kidney patient, he had to undergo regular dialysis and was subsequently admitted to Dhanmondi Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital. He also underwent three rounds of plasma therapy there.