Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2020 02:39 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2020 02:39 AM BdST
Kamrun Nahar, the wife of Secretary Abdul Mannan, has died from coronavirus infection 10 days after he was given charge of the Health Services Division amid the crucial fight against COVID-19.
She passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka sometime after Saturday midnight, said Khandaker Zakir Hossain, the private secretary of Mannan.
She was admitted to the hospital on Jun 10 following the test result.
The government replaced Md Ashadul Islam with Mannan as secretary to the Health Services Division on Jun 4 amid questions over the handling of the mask scam.
Mannan was chairman of the Land Reform Board. He had earlier served as the divisional commissioner of Chattogram.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Mohammed Nasim, AL leader and former health minister, dies at 72
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- Bangladesh overtakes China in virus cases; 44 new deaths
- Bangladesh loses four doctors to COVID-19 in a day
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- In memory of Mohammed Nasim
- State Minister Abdullah dies of heart attack at 74
- Money launderers are free to leave Bangladesh forever: Mustafa Kamal
- India records biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases
- Masks significantly reduce infection risk, likely preventing thousands of COVID-19 cases: study