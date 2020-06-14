Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19

She passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka sometime after Saturday midnight, said Khandaker Zakir Hossain, the private secretary of Mannan.

Nahar underwent a coronavirus test after her body temperature remained high for sometime, Zakir said.

She was admitted to the hospital on Jun 10 following the test result.

The government replaced Md Ashadul Islam with Mannan as secretary to the Health Services Division on Jun 4 amid questions over the handling of the mask scam.

Mannan was chairman of the Land Reform Board. He had earlier served as the divisional commissioner of Chattogram.