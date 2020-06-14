Four killed in head-on collision between truck and car in Rajbari

Another person was left injured in the incident which occured near a small bridge in the Upazila's Khankhanapur around 11 am Sunday, according to the district's fire service.

The victims could not be identified immediately.

Informed of the accident, firemen rushed to the scene and found four bodies, three of whom were in the car, said fire service offical Rabiul Islam. The other body was crumpled underneath the truck which had crashed into a tree.

Although the rescuers retrieved the three bodies inside the car, efforts were ongoing to recover the body beneath the truck. Another person, still alive, was also trapped under the truck.

The car was heading to Daulatdia when it crashed into a Faridpur-bound truck travelling in the opposite direction. The rescuers are still looking for any other survivors in the car.