Four killed in head-on collision between truck and car in Rajbari
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2020 03:45 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2020 03:45 PM BdST
Four people have died in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Rajbari Sadar Upazila.
Another person was left injured in the incident which occured near a small bridge in the Upazila's Khankhanapur around 11 am Sunday, according to the district's fire service.
The victims could not be identified immediately.
Informed of the accident, firemen rushed to the scene and found four bodies, three of whom were in the car, said fire service offical Rabiul Islam. The other body was crumpled underneath the truck which had crashed into a tree.
Although the rescuers retrieved the three bodies inside the car, efforts were ongoing to recover the body beneath the truck. Another person, still alive, was also trapped under the truck.
The car was heading to Daulatdia when it crashed into a Faridpur-bound truck travelling in the opposite direction. The rescuers are still looking for any other survivors in the car.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19
- State Minister Abdullah dies of heart attack at 74
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- Mohammed Nasim, AL leader and former health minister, dies at 72
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Bangladesh overtakes China in virus cases; 44 new deaths
- In memory of Mohammed Nasim
- AstraZeneca wins coronavirus vaccine deal with Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands
- Bangladesh flies 391 expats from Dubai amid coronavirus crisis