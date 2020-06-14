Bangladesh records 32 more virus deaths, 3,141 new cases
Bangladesh has registered 32 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus infection in a day, bringing the body count to 1,171.
The caseload surged to 87,520 with another 3,141 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to the health directorate.
Hospitals across the country released another 903 COVID-19 patients in the same period, bringing the recovery tally to 18,730 so far, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Sunday.
A total of 14,505 samples were tested at 60 authorised labs in the country, 21.65 percent of which returned positive results during that time, she added.
Globally, over 7.89 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 430,172 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
