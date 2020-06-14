Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2020 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2020 10:34 PM BdST
The national committee for tackling the coronavirus outbreak has spotted dozens of areas as red zones due to high infection and death rates.
They include 45 areas in Dhaka, 11 in Charttogram and several Upazilas in Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Narsingdi.
The committee is marking an area that has recorded minimum 60 COVID-19 cases among 100,000 people in last 14 days as a red zone in Dhaka and Chattogram cities.
The ratio for red zone outside the two main cities is 10 cases to 100,000 people.
The administrators, superintendents of police and civil surgeons of the districts will pinpoint the red zones now, the committee decided on Saturday.
The authorities are yet to decide on the time to impose lockdowns on the areas.
The timing will depend on preparations of the authorities related to enforcing lockdowns, Health Minister Zahid Malik told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
“It can happen tomorrow if the relevant agencies are ready. But the preparations are not complete in Dhaka,” he said.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- State Minister Abdullah dies of heart attack at 74
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- State Minister Abdullah who died in hospital care tested positive for COVID-19
- Bangladesh moves to blacklist 14 medical equipment suppliers over alleged graft
- Bangladesh records 32 more virus deaths, 3,141 new cases
- Bangladesh ICU head treating COVID-19 patients dies from the disease