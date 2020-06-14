Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka

They include 45 areas in Dhaka, 11 in Charttogram and several Upazilas in Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Narsingdi.

The committee is marking an area that has recorded minimum 60 COVID-19 cases among 100,000 people in last 14 days as a red zone in Dhaka and Chattogram cities.

The ratio for red zone outside the two main cities is 10 cases to 100,000 people.

The administrators, superintendents of police and civil surgeons of the districts will pinpoint the red zones now, the committee decided on Saturday.

The authorities are yet to decide on the time to impose lockdowns on the areas.

The timing will depend on preparations of the authorities related to enforcing lockdowns, Health Minister Zahid Malik told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

“It can happen tomorrow if the relevant agencies are ready. But the preparations are not complete in Dhaka,” he said.

Read the Story in Bangla