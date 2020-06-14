Bangladesh ICU head treating COVID-19 patients dies from the disease

The physician contracted the novel coronavirus while treating two COVID-19 patients at the hospital, said a leader of a doctors’ association, citing Dr

Sazzad’s nephew Dr Muniz Reza.

Dr Sazzad breathed his last at the Corona Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday night, said Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of Foundation for Doctors’ Safety Rights and Responsibility or FDSR.

The BRB Hospital physician was taking treatment at home after he was infected with the virus by the end of May, Dr Rahat said.

He was admitted to the BRB Hospital on May 29 when his condition worsened.

He was later transferred to the DMCH the same day and put on ventilator support, according to Dr Rahat.

Dr Sazzad’s wife was also taking treatment at the DMCH for COVID-19.

Hailing from Meherpur’s Gangni, the doctor was a student of Chattogram Medical College’s 20th batch.

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 28 doctors and infected a total of 3,164 doctors in the country until Jun 12, according to the Bangladesh Medical Association.

On top of the confirmed fatalities, another five doctors have died with symptoms of the respiratory disease, the association said.