Lower court judges to get COVID-19 treatment at Universal hospital
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2020 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2020 12:45 AM BdST
Judges at the lower courts will receive treatment at the Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Mohakhali if they contract the novel coronavirus.
Bangladesh Judicial Service Association signed a deal on the treatment of the judges at the law ministry on Thursday, Universal’s Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakrabarty said.
Judicial officers will also be able to get COVID-19 treatment at the hospital under the deal, the law ministry said in a statement.
The Association’s President Helal Chowdhury and Secretary General Bikash Kumar Saha signed the agreement with the Universal hospital MD.
