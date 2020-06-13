Home > Bangladesh

Lower court judges to get COVID-19 treatment at Universal hospital

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2020 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2020 12:45 AM BdST

Judges at the lower courts will receive treatment at the Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Mohakhali if they contract the novel coronavirus.

Bangladesh Judicial Service Association signed a deal on the treatment of the judges at the law ministry on Thursday, Universal’s Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakrabarty said.

Judicial officers will also be able to get COVID-19 treatment at the hospital under the deal, the law ministry said in a statement.

The Association’s President Helal Chowdhury and Secretary General Bikash Kumar Saha signed the agreement with the Universal hospital MD.

