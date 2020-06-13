Courts bail 33,000 suspects in 20 working days
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2020 04:50 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2020 04:50 AM BdST
The virtual lower courts in Bangladesh have granted bail to 33,115 defendants in 20 working days since the e-justice system was launched amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They include 489 adolescents. The custody of 460 of the adolescent accused was given to their parents while 29 have been sent to rehabilitation centres.
The e-justice system was launched on May 11 after one and a half months of shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The courts have heard 60,419 bail applications until Thursday.
Mohammad Saifur Rahman, spokesman for the Supreme Court and special officer of the High Court Division, said Women and Children’s Repression Prevention Tribunals granted bail to 101 adolescent suspects in five working days from Jun 7 to Jun 11 after hearing 260 bail petitions.
Children's courts granted bail to a total of 57 adolescents after hearing 112 bail petitions, he told bdnews24.com.
